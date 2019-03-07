Notion 2.3 comes with a swath of new updates including a new simple import tool for Evernote, a new web clipper and much more.
- Pros:
Suitable for all types of content.Cons:
No API.
API would be a really great featureSergey Kizim has used this product for one year.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
I adore notion, it really is a game changer for productivity, used it for my studies and still using it for my work, great to see that I can now import all my evernote notes!
Tinh Nguyen@nguyendangtinh · Maker
Great update! Import all evernote notes now/
Kristina Maceković@neznam_neznam_n
Awesome, awesome, awesome. So happy about the clipper as well. Trying hard to bore people to death about my notion obsession. Looking forward to see what you have in store for the future!
