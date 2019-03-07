Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Notion 2.3

Notion 2.3

Notions newest update, now with Evernote import

get it
Notion 2.3 comes with a swath of new updates including a new simple import tool for Evernote, a new web clipper and much more.
Around the web
Notion's new web clipper makes it a powerful competitor to EvernoteIn the years since Evernote cratered, ambitious note-takers have been searching for an app that matches its utility, speed, and ease of use. Some ambition would be nice, too - a sense that the developer will go beyond the simple text notes and tables that are possible today and invent new ways to make us more creative and productive.
The Verge

Reviews

Bruno Pedro
Tinh Nguyen
Sergey Kizim
 
Helpful
  • Sergey Kizim
    Sergey Kizim
    Pros: 

    Suitable for all types of content.

    Cons: 

    No API.

    API would be a really great feature

    Sergey Kizim has used this product for one year.
    Comments (2)

Discussion

Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Makers
Simon Last
Simon Last
Ivan Zhao
Ivan Zhao
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
I adore notion, it really is a game changer for productivity, used it for my studies and still using it for my work, great to see that I can now import all my evernote notes!
Upvote (2)·
Tinh Nguyen
Tinh Nguyen@nguyendangtinh · Maker
Great update! Import all evernote notes now/
Upvote ·
Kristina Maceković
Kristina Maceković@neznam_neznam_n
Awesome, awesome, awesome. So happy about the clipper as well. Trying hard to bore people to death about my notion obsession. Looking forward to see what you have in store for the future!
Upvote ·