Notifia is a Suite of Website Marketing Tools to cover the complete Customer Lifecycle; 15+ tools to optimise Acquisition, Activation, Revenue, Retention, Referrals and Feedback.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
NathanMakerPro@nathdigitech · Growth Hacker & Serial Entrepreneur
Hello and thanks for viewing Notifia! This is a project that I started building over a year ago, initially as an Internal Marketing Tool for one of my other SaaS Products. At the time, I was spending about $2000+ per month on Marketing Tools & Plugins to optimise Acquisition, Activation, Revenue, Retention and Referrals. Not only was it expensive, but using 8 different tools meant 8 Scripts Loading on my site, my data spread out across multiple tools, learning how to use setup and optimise these tools. So I set out to build an alternative solution to, which is how Notifia was born. After several months of building this, I had mentioned it to a few people in my LinkedIn Network, Slack Communities and various Growth Hackers, and I was constantly asked one question - Can I use this tool? So, I decided to turn this into a SaaS Platform and make the tool publicly available , we're now a team of 5 working full-time - offering Lead Generation Tools, Social Proof, Click to Call Widgets, Triggered Messages, Exit Intent Surveys, Call to Action Cards, Welcome Bars, Emoji Feedback Widgets and much, much more... You can also view our Public Roadmap: https://trello.com/b/JyeY7adP - It's fully interactive, so our users upvote features, and we prioritise our development efforts based on this. Oh, and I almost forgot to mention - Notifia is Free to use, no CC required for our starter plans. On top of that, we automatically attach your affiliate tracking code if you choose to leave branding on, so you'll earn 50% recurring commission on any referrals that click the link and join Notifia premium! My goal with Notifia is to empower 1 million website (Yes, 1 Million) with honest, powerful website marketing tools to increase Leads, Sales & Growth. Have a question about Notifia? I'd love to hear your thoughts, feedback, ideas, suggestions or anything else!
Upvote Share·