Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Michael Fröhlich
Maker
👋 Hey Product Hunters! A few months backs I was looking for an app that could help me find focus for short meditation/ mindfulness sessions during the day. I tried a few apps, but could not find any that really worked for me, so I spent (some) weekends of 2019 building one. 🤓 I had no plans to release it initially, but it helped me improve my routine and I feel like it is (finally) in a state where also others can profit. So, here we are – my first launch on Product Hunt! I am really interested in your feedback and suggestions for improvement. 🙏 Cheers Michael
UpvoteShare