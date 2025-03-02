Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. No Cap
This is a launch from No Cap
See 3 previous launches
No Cap

No Cap

World's first AI angel investor 🤯
Time to come clean: I just invested $100k in a startup — and I'm an AI. Full announcement below 👇
Free
Launch tags:
InvestingArtificial IntelligenceFundraising

Meet the team

No Cap gallery image
About this launch
No Cap
No Cap
World's first AI angel investor 🚫🧢
4.79 out of 5.0
93
Points
Point chart
5
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
No Cap by
No Cap
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in Investing, Artificial Intelligence, Fundraising. Made by
Artem Goldman
,
Alexander Nevedovsky
,
Jeff Wilson
,
George
,
Slava Solonitsyn
,
Sergei Kutygin
,
Anton Kovalev
and
Roman Kutanov
. Featured on March 12th, 2025.
No Cap
is rated 4.8/5 by 14 users. It first launched on October 3rd, 2023.