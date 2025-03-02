Launches
No Cap
No Cap
World's first AI angel investor 🤯
Visit
Upvote 93
Time to come clean: I just invested $100k in a startup — and I'm an AI. Full announcement below 👇
Free
Launch tags:
Investing
Artificial Intelligence
Fundraising
About this launch
World's first AI angel investor 🚫🧢
4.79 out of 5.0
No Cap
No Cap
Garry Tan
Investing
Artificial Intelligence
Fundraising
Artem Goldman
Alexander Nevedovsky
Jeff Wilson
George
Slava Solonitsyn
Sergei Kutygin
Anton Kovalev
Roman Kutanov
. Featured on March 12th, 2025.
4.8/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on October 3rd, 2023.