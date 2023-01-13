Products
This is the latest launch from Neeva
See Neeva’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
NeevaAI
Ranked #6 for today
NeevaAI
Search powered by AI - get answers, not ads
Visit
Upvote 37
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
NeevaAI is real-time AI search. Get authoritative answers, always with cited sources — powered by Neeva’s own LLMs and search stack — for a transformative search experience.
Launched in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Neeva
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out NeevaAI! We'd love to know what you think in the comments."
The makers of NeevaAI
About this launch
Neeva
Search powered by AI. Get answers. Not ads.
105
reviews
249
followers
Follow for updates
NeevaAI by
Neeva
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Yusuf Ozuysal
,
Seth Li
,
Jiwoong Lee
,
Cooper LaRhette
,
Rajhans Samdani
,
Martha Patzer
,
Sridhar Ramaswamy
and
Vivek Raghunathan
. Featured on January 26th, 2023.
Neeva
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 105 users. It first launched on July 22nd, 2020.
Upvotes
37
Comments
14
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#88
