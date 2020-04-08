Log In
Simulate office background noise while you WFH

Once you have acquired the ability to concentrate in ambient noise, you may find it surprisingly difficult to work from a quiet home. This is an interactive sound generator that will allow Teleworkers to create their ideal work ambience.
