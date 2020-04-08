Home
My Noise
My Noise
Simulate office background noise while you WFH
Productivity
User Experience
Once you have acquired the ability to concentrate in ambient noise, you may find it surprisingly difficult to work from a quiet home. This is an interactive sound generator that will allow Teleworkers to create their ideal work ambience.
