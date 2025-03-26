Subscribe
This is a launch from Mureka
Mureka O1

Mureka O1

The AI music model that thinks
Meet Mureka O1, it uses Chain-of-Thought (CoT) for structured AI music, claiming superior quality to Suno. Offers 10 languages, voice cloning, API & unique model fine-tuning.
MusicArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

About this launch
Mureka
Mureka
Audio-prompted version of Suno
