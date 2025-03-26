Launches
Mureka O1
This is a launch from Mureka
See 1 previous launch
Mureka O1
The AI music model that thinks
Meet Mureka O1, it uses Chain-of-Thought (CoT) for structured AI music, claiming superior quality to Suno. Offers 10 languages, voice cloning, API & unique model fine-tuning.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Music
•
Artificial Intelligence
Mureka O1 by
was hunted by
in
,
. Made by
and
. Featured on March 28th, 2025.
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on July 25th, 2024.