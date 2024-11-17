Subscribe
Muku.ai

World's First AI Influencer Ads Agency

Payment Required
MukuAI is the world's first AI influencer agency that creates UGC video ads with AI avatars. Transform any product URL into engaging content that drives sales across all major platforms.
Launched in
Marketing
Advertising
Marketing automation
 by
Muku.ai
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Upstash
ElevenLabs
Cursor
Muku.ai
