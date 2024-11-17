Launches
Muku.ai
Muku.ai
World's First AI Influencer Ads Agency
MukuAI is the world's first AI influencer agency that creates UGC video ads with AI avatars. Transform any product URL into engaging content that drives sales across all major platforms.
Launched in
Marketing
Advertising
Marketing automation
by
Muku.ai
About this launch
Muku.ai
World's First AI Influencer Ads Agency
Muku.ai by
Muku.ai
was hunted by
Hamza Afzal Butt
in
Marketing
,
Advertising
,
Marketing automation
. Made by
MaybeMonad
,
Tony Tong
and
Aislinn
. Featured on December 1st, 2024.
Muku.ai
is not rated yet. This is Muku.ai's first launch.
