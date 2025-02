Monocle • Clear workspace, clear mind. A sleek, modern take on window dimming for macOS Visit Upvote 61

Monocle is a sleek, minimalist app that removes distractions by blurring everything but your active window, giving you the focus you need. No window juggling—just the task at hand, with everything else calmly waiting. It’s like noise-canceling for your screen.

