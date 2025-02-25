​Monocle for macOS

Noise-cancelling for your screen

Modern take on window dimming for macOS. A sleek, minimalist app that removes distractions by elegantly blurring everything but your active window, giving you the focus you need. No window juggling—just the task at hand, with everything else calmly waiting.
Monocle 2.0 for macOS

A sleek, minimalist menu-bar app that elegantly blurs everything but your active window, giving you the focus you need. The 2.0 update introduces a smooth window-to-window transition, along with other improvements and new features.
ProductivityMenu Bar AppsHealth
Dominik Kandravý
Maker
Hi everyone! 👋 I'm Dominik, creator of Monocle, and I'm thrilled to share a major 2.0 update with you today. TLDR: Honestly? Just visit monocle.heyiam.dk and see it in action. It sells itself way better than I can. (Oh, and I hid a little easter egg there. I'm sure it'll make your day. Can you find it?) If you're still reading… I started building Monocle almost a year ago as a personal project because traditional window dimmers always felt...well, ugly and boring to me. Turns out I wasn't alone. Since launching the first version in March 2025, the response has shown me there's a whole community of people who believe beautiful design and powerful functionality aren't mutually exclusive. So what makes Monocle different? 💭 Well, it's not just about productivity. It's about presence—feeling calm while you work, write, browse, think... It quiets everything down, so only what truly matters remains in focus. It's also stunning—smooth gradients, buttery transitions, and a design so elegant that strangers at coffee shops stop to ask what you're using :) And it's effortless—Monocle lives quietly in your menu bar. One click to focus. Shift-click to switch between gradient and fullscreen styles. That's it. What's new in 2.0: Major update with silky-smooth transitions, expanded customization options, a completely redesigned Settings UI for macOS 26 Tahoe, easier license management, and countless polish touches that make everything feel more refined and intuitive. I offer a 7-day free trial, no strings attached. Then one-time payment—$4 (single-seat license) or $9 (three seats). No subscriptions. Whether you're a minimalist, living with ADHD, or just seeking a calmer workspace... I think you'll love Monocle. Let me know what you think! :)
khushal bapna

@heyiamdk Monocle 2.0’s focus-driven window blurring is an elegant solution for distractionfree work. The one-time pricing is refreshing, no subscriptions! Love the design orientation for neurodiverse users and minimalists. Curious: does it play well with virtual desktops/Mission Control on latest macOS?

Dmytro Chuta

I love this app, use it all the time, and really liked the update with the smooth transition.