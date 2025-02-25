Modern take on window dimming for macOS. A sleek, minimalist app that removes distractions by elegantly blurring everything but your active window, giving you the focus you need. No window juggling—just the task at hand, with everything else calmly waiting.
This is the 2nd launch from Monocle for macOS. View more
Noise-cancelling for your screen
Monocle 2.0 for macOS
Launching today
A sleek, minimalist menu-bar app that elegantly blurs everything but your active window, giving you the focus you need. The 2.0 update introduces a smooth window-to-window transition, along with other improvements and new features.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Menu Bar Apps•Health
Launch Team
Monocle for macOS
@heyiamdk Monocle 2.0’s focus-driven window blurring is an elegant solution for distractionfree work. The one-time pricing is refreshing, no subscriptions! Love the design orientation for neurodiverse users and minimalists. Curious: does it play well with virtual desktops/Mission Control on latest macOS?
Subscription Day
I love this app, use it all the time, and really liked the update with the smooth transition.