This is the latest launch from monday.com
See monday.com’s 6 previous launches →
monday sales CRM
monday sales CRM
An easy-to-use CRM flexible and scalable for all businesses
monday.com's powerful CRM solution gives you a 360° overview of every customer in one centralized place. Easily connect the dots between leads and sales reps, clients and onboarding, marketing, and more.
Launched in
Sales
Marketing
SaaS
by
monday.com
About this launch
monday.com
One platform for managing any project, task, and workflow
94
reviews
4.3K
followers
monday sales CRM by
monday.com
was hunted by
Hamutal Lazar
in
Sales
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Hamutal Lazar
and
Eran Zinman
. Featured on June 2nd, 2023.
monday.com
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 93 users. It first launched on June 24th, 2014.
Upvotes
20
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
