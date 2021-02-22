monday.com Gantt view

  1. Home
The visual tool that can manage anything

With our brand new Gantt chart, we’ve added more possibilities to make your workflow customizable. With our new Gantt view, you can filter the items on your Gantt chart with our robust filtering options so you can see exactly what you need, when you need it.
Ido Kirshenboim
Maker
With our brand new Gantt chart, we’ve added even more possibilities to make your workflow customizable to fit your project management wildest dreams. * Visually plan projects to better understand every detail, including dependencies and milestones. * Collapse and expand groups to focus on what matters to you the most * Track project progress visually by grouping and coloring your items based on status, priority, task owner or anything else you’d like. * Edit your Gantt chart by simply dragging tasks to change their dates.
