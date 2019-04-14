monday.com Automations

Set your work to run on autopilot and let Automations do the manual labor for you, whether its status updates or due date notifications. This hands-free tool lets you sit back and watch your work get done automatically so you can focus on what really matters!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Dotan EgoziMaker@dotan_egozi1 · Product manager at monday.com
Hey Product Hunters, We’re really excited to be here and connect with this talented community of tech entrepreneurs, designers and developers. As a team management tool, monday.com is changing the way people manage their work and teams. With that, we’ve recently fully released Automations, a feature built to work for the user in a way that’s intuitive and customizable to meet their workflow needs. This feature significantly improves work processes and eliminates a ton of unnecessary manual labor, so it’s easy to understand why our early adopters love it! They’ve have set up really effective automations for their workflows, including: * Assigning teammates to new tasks * Pushing due date to match task status * Notifying teammates when tasks are marked as ‘Done.’ * Moving completed tasks to ‘Archive’ group If your team is also enjoying Automations, join the conversation and let us know below what aspects of your workflow you’re automating! Dotan Product Manager
Upvote (4)Share·