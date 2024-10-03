  • Subscribe
    Monalisa

    Monalisa

    LinkedIn Premium, but for Github

    Enrich Developer Information on Github with the click of a button.
    Sales
    Developer Tools
    GitHub
    OpenFunnel(YC F24)
    Resend
    Claude by Anthropic
    Langchain
    OpenAI API
    About this launch
    OpenFunnel(YC F24)
    OpenFunnel(YC F24) - Sales Intelligence for Dev Tools
    Monalisa by
    OpenFunnel(YC F24)
    Aditya Lahiri
    in Sales, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
    Aditya Lahiri
    Fenil Suchak
    Featured on October 8th, 2024.
    OpenFunnel(YC F24)
    OpenFunnel(YC F24) is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on August 29th, 2024.
