Mistral Small 3
This is a launch from Mistral AI
Mistral Small 3
High performance in a 24b open-source model
Mistral Small 3 is the most efficient and versatile model of Mistral. Pre-trained and instructed version, Apache 2.0, 24B, 81% MMLU, 150 token/s. No synthetic data so great base for anything reasoning.
API
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
Mistral AI
Open and portable generative AI for devs and businesses
5 out of 5.0
Mistral Small 3 by
Mistral AI
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
API
,
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Arthur Mensch
and
margaret jennings
. Featured on February 8th, 2025.
Mistral AI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on September 29th, 2023.