Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Mistral Small 3
This is a launch from Mistral AI
See 5 previous launches
Mistral Small 3

Mistral Small 3

High performance in a 24b open-source model
Mistral Small 3 is the most efficient and versatile model of Mistral. Pre-trained and instructed version, Apache 2.0, 24B, 81% MMLU, 150 token/s. No synthetic data so great base for anything reasoning.
Launch tags:
APIOpen SourceArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Mistral Small 3 gallery image
Mistral Small 3 gallery image
About this launch
Mistral AI
Mistral AI
Open and portable generative AI for devs and businesses
5 out of 5.0
76
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Mistral Small 3 by
Mistral AI
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in API, Open Source, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Arthur Mensch
and
margaret jennings
. Featured on February 8th, 2025.
Mistral AI
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on September 29th, 2023.