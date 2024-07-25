Launches
This is the latest launch from Mistral AI
See Mistral AI’s 3 previous launches →
Home
Product
Mistral Large 2
Mistral Large 2
Top-tier reasoning for high-complexity tasks
Compared to its predecessor, Mistral Large 2 is significantly more capable in code generation, mathematics, and reasoning. It also provides a much stronger multilingual support, and advanced function calling capabilities.
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Development
Mistral AI
Mistral AI
Open and portable generative AI for devs and businesses
Mistral Large 2 by
Mistral AI
Chris Messina
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Development
Arthur Mensch
. Featured on July 27th, 2024.
Mistral AI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on September 29th, 2023.
