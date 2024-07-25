Launches
Mistral Large 2

Mistral Large 2

Top-tier reasoning for high-complexity tasks

Free
Compared to its predecessor, Mistral Large 2 is significantly more capable in code generation, mathematics, and reasoning. It also provides a much stronger multilingual support, and advanced function calling capabilities.
Mistral Large 2 by
Mistral AI
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Artificial Intelligence, Tech, Development. Made by
Arthur Mensch
. Featured on July 27th, 2024.
Mistral AI
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on September 29th, 2023.
