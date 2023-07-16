Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Minipay
Minipay
The future of subscriptions. Only pay for what you use.
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Subscriptions reimagined. With Minipay, you only pay for what you use. No commitments. No contracts. Pause or cancel your subscriptions whenever you like. ⚡️
Launched in
Fintech
Payments
Money
by
Minipay
Shopify NFT App
Ad
Create and sell NFTs directly from your Shopify store
About this launch
Minipay
The future of subscriptions. Only pay for what you use.
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Minipay by
Minipay
was hunted by
Jackson Cheek
in
Fintech
,
Payments
,
Money
. Made by
Jackson Cheek
. Featured on July 17th, 2023.
Minipay
is not rated yet. This is Minipay's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report