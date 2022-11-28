Products
Home
→
Product
→
minimalist phone: reduce your screentime
Ranked #10 for today
minimalist phone: reduce your screentime
Turn your Android phone into minimalist phone
Visit
Upvote 276
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Avoid mindless scrolling and eliminate distractions. With minimalist phone, you can filter notifications, block or hide other apps and much more. minimalist phone has reminders that help you not to get lost in apps with endless scroll feeds.
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
minimalist phone: reduce your screentime
About this launch
minimalist phone: reduce your screentime
Turn your Android phone into minimalist phone.
1
review
338
followers
Follow for updates
minimalist phone: reduce your screentime by
minimalist phone: reduce your screentime
was hunted by
Martin Moravek
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Martin Moravek
. Featured on December 1st, 2022.
minimalist phone: reduce your screentime
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is minimalist phone: reduce your screentime's first launch.
Upvotes
276
Comments
76
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#44
Report