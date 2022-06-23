Products
Minerva AI for Customer Education
Ranked #9 for today
Minerva AI for Customer Education
We build your customer knowledge base, so you don’t have to
Minerva detects patterns in your users' behavior and creates custom knowledge bases while you sleep. Give your clients the help they need, when and where they need it.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
by
Minerva
About this launch
Minerva
A better way to share processes online
101
reviews
7
followers
Minerva AI for Customer Education by
Minerva
was hunted by
Peter Crysdale
in
User Experience
,
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
. Made by
Peter Crysdale
,
Joaquin Roca
,
Chau Mui
,
Craig T. Wood
,
Daniel Vega
,
Rafael Gonzaque
,
Jolie Adam
,
Jon Belsky
,
Morgan Brown
,
Steve Skladany
,
Akshay Arora
,
Annabelle
,
Nachwa El Khamlichi
,
Mariia Halkina
and
Yevhen Horodnichenko
. Featured on June 28th, 2022.
Minerva
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 93 users. It first launched on August 24th, 2020.
Upvotes
66
Comments
1
Daily rank
#9
Weekly rank
#18
