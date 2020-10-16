Mindnap
Your personal meditation coach
Liso
Hunter
I always want to learn meditation, but it's just too hard to get started. I have tried some apps which provide training courses, unfortunately, not working for me. Here I found Mindnap, a smart device with an ECG sensor to detect your mental performance when you meditate. This may be the key to help me to learn meditation, because it’s hard to tell how we perform during meditation for a beginner. How to control your breath is another difficult point for beginners. Mindnap provides a vibration function to guide your breath, when you start to meditate, feel the vibration with your thumbs, and breathe along with the vibration frequency, you can easily learn to breathe in the correct way. Hope this device will help people like me who want to learn meditation but don’t know how to get started.
Will He
🎈
Love this project!
Hussey
🎈
I love meditation, but sometimes it is not easy. This device might help
Inal KarovFrontend engineer
Like "Zazen" practice 👍
