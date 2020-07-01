Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jacob Claerhout
Maker
Hi PH, After years of being a Product Hunt power user, I am very proud to introduce you to Merit. Being an early stage Venture Capitalist, I learned that VC is a fascinating yet opaque industry that lacks diversity and is less meritocratic than it claims to be. In order to change that, we need to change the venture recruiting equation, which is very hard as there is no structured way to surface great and diverse people. In an effort to change this, I am building Merit. Merit is a distributed Venture Capital platform where aspiring VCs can practice the craft by doing a proxy of the actual job and build their own track-record. They join a virtual and anonymous team of people who want to actively learn about early stage investing. People gain points for finding exciting companies, analysing interesting opportunities and trends, providing constructive feedback towards fellow participants and entrepreneurs and creating value adding content. The higher the quality of the submitted dealflow, the better the analyses, and the more valuable the feedback, the more points you'd earn. Top performing candidates will get access to curated VC job listings, headhunters and get introduced to VCs who want to get to know you and the insights you've built. If you want to learn more about Venture Capital to see if you'd enjoy and be good it, please sign-up for beta-access: www.merit-vc.com If you are a VC and you would like to get to know the top performers and their work, please let us know: https://forms.gle/rY2H3YYRrumqtndt9 I would love to have your take on what I am building, so please share your thoughts below. Thanks!
UpvoteShare