This is the latest launch from Merge
See Merge’s previous launch →
Product
Merge 2.0
Ranked #1 for today
Merge 2.0
Launch hundreds of integrations in days for free
Visit
Free
Merge is a Unified API to add hundreds of integrations to your SaaS app — for free! Our new Free plan means you can integrate up to five customers without paying a cent. Sign up at merge.dev/signup.
API
SaaS
Developer Tools
Merge
About this launch
Merge
Integrate fast. Integrate once
Merge 2.0 by
Merge
Shensi Ding
API
SaaS
Developer Tools
Shensi Ding
Gil Feig
Simeon Lee
Rebecka Dionne
Tara Pichumani
Fed Finjap
Aaron Lu
Nick Kephart
Anthony Lagana
Henry Baer
Alexia Cohade
Featured on October 26th, 2022.
Merge
5/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on April 5th, 2022.
Upvotes
437
Comments
89
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#9
