Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Mercury
See Mercury’s 10 previous launches →
Home
Product
Mercury Personal
Mercury Personal
Powerful personal and joint accounts on Mercury
Visit
Upvote 70
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Mercury Personal makes optimizing your finances feel effortless. Earn a competitive yield in your savings account, set custom automations, and share tailored access. And now, collaborate with your spouse or other trusted person via joint accounts.
Launched in
Fintech
Personal Finance
Banking
by
Mercury
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Mercury
Banking for startups
317
reviews
444
followers
Follow for updates
Mercury Personal by
Mercury
was hunted by
Alexey Likuev
in
Fintech
,
Personal Finance
,
Banking
. Made by
Alexey Likuev
,
immad
,
Maximilian Tagher
and
Jason Zhang
. Featured on December 11th, 2024.
Mercury
is rated
4.3/5 ★
by 287 users. It first launched on April 18th, 2019.
Upvotes
21
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report