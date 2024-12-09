Subscribe
Mercury
Mercury Personal
Mercury Personal

Powerful personal and joint accounts on Mercury.

Mercury Personal makes optimizing your finances feel effortless. Earn a competitive yield in your savings account, set custom automations, and share tailored access. And now, collaborate with your spouse or other trusted person via joint accounts.
Launched in
Fintech
Personal Finance
Banking
 by
Mercury
About this launch
Mercury
MercuryBanking for startups
317reviews
399
followers
Mercury Personal by
Mercury
was hunted by
Alexey Likuev
in Fintech, Personal Finance, Banking. Made by
Alexey Likuev
,
immad
,
Jason Zhang
and
Maximilian Tagher
. Featured on December 10th, 2024.
Mercury
is rated 4.3/5 by 287 users. It first launched on April 18th, 2019.
