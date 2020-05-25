  1. Home
Math Brain

Level up your math skills with many interesting exercises.

Math Brain - is an iOS app, which help you increase the concentration, reaction, and speed of your brain! With every-day constant basic mathematics exercises, you will also train multiplication, division, subtraction, and addition.
Vadim
I like math quizzes! Seems interesting..
Dmitry Kondratyev
Very cool. Thanks to devs.
Daniil Okhlopkov
cool idea, why do I need to train these simple maths?
Roman Resenchuk
Maker
@okhlopkov today all the calculations makes by calculators/computers we do not develop this part of the brain. When you train in such simple mathematical execercises in your mind, you will train your brain for further work and freshness of mind. By the way there are 3 difficulty levels - if it’s easy for you, try choosing “Hard”.
