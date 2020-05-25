Math Brain

Discussion
3 Reviews
Vadim
I like math quizzes! Seems interesting..
Awesome app!
Very cool. Thanks to devs.
Cool
cool idea, why do I need to train these simple maths?
Maker
@okhlopkov today all the calculations makes by calculators/computers we do not develop this part of the brain. When you train in such simple mathematical execercises in your mind, you will train your brain for further work and freshness of mind. By the way there are 3 difficulty levels - if it’s easy for you, try choosing “Hard”.
