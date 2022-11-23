Products
This is the latest launch from Markopolo AI
Home
→
Product
→
Markopolo AI 2.0
Markopolo AI 2.0
Time to automate paid marketing for higher returns
Visit
With Markopolo's Marktag you can now create and optimize paid ads to recapture lost audiences and increase sales. Automate your ads with Ad Automation Rule while managing from a single automation dashboard across Shopify, YT, Tiktok etc.
Launched in
E-Commerce
,
Marketing automation
,
Social media marketing
by
Markopolo AI
About this launch
Markopolo AI
Digital advertising on autopilot
Follow for updates
Markopolo AI 2.0 by
Markopolo AI
was hunted by
Tasbin Tasfia
in
E-Commerce
,
Marketing automation
,
Social media marketing
. Made by
Tasbin Tasfia
and
Rubaiyat
. Featured on November 23rd, 2022.
Markopolo AI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 125 users. It first launched on June 25th, 2021.
Upvotes
88
Comments
33
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#37
