Mantel
Community for collectors
Mantel is a social network for collectors, where you can share the stories behind your favorite sports cards and memorabilia, and connect with others who share your passions.
Launched in
Android
iOS
Social Network
by
About this launch
Community for Collectors
Mantel by
was hunted by
Alexis Ohanian
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Social Network
. Made by
Evan Parker
,
Keegan Wagner
,
Quyen Hua
and
Shane Deol
. Featured on December 12th, 2024.
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 1st, 2025.
Upvotes
28
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
