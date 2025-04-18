Launches
Manna
Manna
the Duolingo for Bible Study
Visit
Upvote 115
Struggling with daily Bible motivation, comprehension, or consistency? Manna blends Scripture with gamified learning, AI-generated personalized levels, and an AI mentor for instant insights.
Make Bible study fun, accessible, and habit-forming.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Education
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Spirituality
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Manna
Duolingo for Bible Study
Follow
115
Points
16
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Manna by
Manna
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Spirituality
. Made by
Desmond
,
Elevid Rebinset
and
HopeWell
. Featured on April 23rd, 2025.
Manna
is not rated yet. This is Manna's first launch.