the Duolingo for Bible Study
Struggling with daily Bible motivation, comprehension, or consistency? Manna blends Scripture with gamified learning, AI-generated personalized levels, and an AI mentor for instant insights.

Make Bible study fun, accessible, and habit-forming.
Launch tags:
EducationArtificial IntelligenceSpirituality

About this launch
was hunted by
Chris Messina
Education, Artificial Intelligence, Spirituality.
Desmond
,
Elevid Rebinset
and
HopeWell
Featured on April 23rd, 2025.
