Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
MacBook Air with M4
This is a launch from Apple
See 288 previous launches
MacBook Air with M4
Speed of lightness
Visit
Upvote 83
MacBook Air laptop with the superfast M4 chip. Built for Apple Intelligence. Lightweight, with all-day battery life. Now in a new Sky Blue colour.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Hardware
•
Apple
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Apple
Think Different
4.52 out of 5.0
Follow
83
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
MacBook Air with M4 by
Apple
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Hardware
,
Apple
. Featured on March 6th, 2025.
Apple
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 275 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.