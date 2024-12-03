Launches
OpenInt [LW24]
OpenInt [LW24]
Open Source Embedded Product Integrations
Stats
OpenInt helps teams ship product integrations in hours, not weeks, using no or low code. Read and write data using unified APIs or sync it straight to your database. OpenInt is the LAST integration you’ll ever need to write.
Launched in
API
SaaS
Developer Tools
Open Source Embedded Product Integrations
Amadeo Pellicce
API
SaaS
Developer Tools
Amadeo Pellicce
. Featured on December 3rd, 2024.
10
1
#24
#42
