Luma AI
Luma AI
3D render products, landscapes and scenes wherever you are
Use your phone to create 3D renders of objects for video. Epic results. Capture in lifelike 3D. Unmatched photorealism, reflections, and details. The future of VFX is now, for everyone!
Launched in
Design Tools
Photography
Artificial Intelligence
by
Luma AI
About this launch
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Luma AI by
Luma AI
was hunted by
James Roberts
in
Design Tools
,
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Karan Ganesan
. Featured on June 21st, 2023.
Upvotes
17
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
