Loomos
Loomos
Convert rough Loom recordings to professional videos.
Easily create professional product videos or design walkthroughs from rough screen recordings like Loom. It’s a one-click platform that doesn’t require any editing skills.
Launched in
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Video
by
About this launch
6
reviews
16
followers
Loomos by
in
Rimple
in
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video
. Made by
Rimple
and
Abhinav Porwal
. Featured on October 26th, 2024.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 6 users. This is Loomos's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
