Loom now has a desktop app for Windows and Mac that lets capture your screen, record your front-facing camera, and narrate your video all at once — no switching apps or upload required.
1. Super easy to use and minimal setup
2. Brilliant 4k quality
3. Love the CTA
4. Unlimited video hosting? Hell yeah!
Would love to see the following :
1. Enter email to play ( lead gen )
2. CC - closed captions
Love it! A tool that i use almost everyday for almost everything <3
I hope one day, Loom is equipped with everything Wistia can currently do.
Life changing if you are managing teams or clients remotely
It's getting better everyday.
Try it.
Hiten Shah
I've been using Loom's desktop app for both Windows and Mac (I use it on both platforms) while it's been in early access. The team has been diligently improving the product and I'm a daily user of it. Super excited for this to go live with PRO as well!
Lloyd Lee
Loom is fantastic! Very versatile from video FAQs for your companies issues to sending a quick message when you don't want to type. I especially like the trimming capabilities 🙌
Drew Sheahan
love this product and use it daily!! Their PRO product is worth every penny in our experience
Shahed Khan
Hi Product Hunt! Shahed from Loom here 👋 Today, we're *thrilled* to publicly release Loom PRO & Desktop to everyone. Loom is a new kind of work communication tool that helps you get your message across through instantly shareable video. With Loom, you can capture your screen, record your front-facing camera, and narrate your video all at once — no switching apps or upload required. Whether it’s training new teammates or replying to a customer inquiry, Loom enhances the way people communicate at work by allowing them to send the next best thing to being there. The team has been heads down for the past 8 months perfecting our native desktop recorder. What's included in today's launch: - Ultra HD/4K recordings with Loom Desktop - Call-To-Action buttons within your videos - Mouse Emphasis, Drawing, and Custom Recording Dimensions - and much more! You can download the new desktop app here: https://useloom.com/desktop
reporterdimages
Just gave it a try. Nice flow and great functionalities. +1 to let users display or not the toolbox on left side of the screen in the final output
