Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Teamday
Ranked #20 for today

Teamday

Fostering work friendships in remote teams

Free
Creating opportunities for remote teams to connect digitally, socialize and get to know one another as people — not just coworkers. Share photos, create social clubs and events — It's Instagram cousin ... For business
Launched in
Social Media
Remote Work
Human Resources
 by
Teamday
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Notion
Notion
38,954 upvotes
It's like a second brain. We use Notion primarily as a knowledge base, but it's so flexible use cases are limited to your imagination.
Slack
Slack
47,588 upvotes
Slack is direct messaging made better for businesses. We love it but we reached the limit of how social it can get. What would be Messenger without Facebook? Let's add a social layer to Slack: Teamday
Loom
Loom
16,691 upvotes
Anywhere from internal process documentation to video prospecting. Hate to see my big face but hey, it has an enhanced appearance feature making sure happy hours effects aren't too noticeable.
About this launch
TeamdayFostering work friendships in remote teams
0
reviews
33
followers
Teamday by
Teamday
was hunted by
Alex Couture
in Social Media, Remote Work, Human Resources. Made by
Alex Couture
,
François Marceau
and
Albert Dang-Vu
. Featured on April 23rd, 2024.
Teamday
is not rated yet. This is Teamday's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#33