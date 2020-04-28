Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews
Matt Hodges
Maker
👋🏻 G'day Hunters! Matt here, hunting from over at Loom these days. Today, we are absolutely stoked to officially launch Loom for iOS. 🚀 This app brings the magic of Loom to your iPhone and iPad, complementing our desktop app and Chrome extension. It’s the fastest way to record and instantly share a video–of you or your screen–from your mobile device. Here’s a few reasons why we think you'll love it: ✨ Record & instantly share Your recordings are uploaded to the cloud and instantly ready to share with an auto-generated link – Loom videos take up zero storage on your device. 🎤 Show & tell Start recording your screen in a few taps to quickly capture bugs, demo new features, or simply narrate something on your screen. 👀 Browse & watch All your Loom videos are now available from anywhere making it easy to share past videos when you're on the go. Oh, and just like our Chrome extension and desktop apps, Loom for iOS is 100% free. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do. We're just getting started here and are already busy building out more functionality for iOS. And an Android app. 😅 Give us a shout if you have any feedback or requests!
Upvote (15)Share
Well done! Congrats @luis_ramirez and team!
Upvote (7)Share
Excited to see this launch! Thanks for sharing Matt. Fan of Loom on the desktop so keen to use the iOS version.
Upvote (5)Share
go-go Loom. I am using it for the sales process to engage the incoming sign-ups. The conversion rate to reply is higher when I share an brief audit oh how [company] could benefit from Dashly. thank you Matt!
Upvote (3)Share