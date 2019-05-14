Log In
LiveChat Product Cards for BigCommerce

Send product recommendations right in the chat window

Product Cards for BigCommerce come with the LiveChat integration. They let you send product recommendations as cards right in the chat window. Each card consists of an image, description and a button linked to a product page in your BigCommerce store.
Daniel ZielińskiMaker@daniel_zielinski · Technology partnerships @ LiveChat
Hi Hunters! I’m happy to share with you our Product Cards for BigCommerce. We created the feature to help shop owners deliver better customer experience on chat and support online sales. To get Product Cards, you need to have a LiveChat account, but the integration with BigCommerce is free. Thanks to the cards, you can look for products offered by your store right in the LiveChat app and recommend offers to clients while chatting. It helps to keep them engaged. The Cards consist of a graphic, vital product information and a link that let your clients browse offers within a chat, and seamlessly go the product page. I would love to hear your feedback regarding Product Cards!
