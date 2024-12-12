Launches
Listize
Your ultimate AI-powered shopping list companion
Born from real struggles, Listize turns messy texts into neat lists, generates meal or event ingredients, and syncs with family in real-time. With AI-powered features, shopping becomes smarter, faster, and stress-free!
Launched in
Productivity
Apple
by
Your Ultimate AI-Powered Shopping List Companion
was hunted by
in
Productivity
Apple
. Made by
Milad Akarie
. Featured on December 13th, 2024.
Listize
is not rated yet. This is Listize's first launch.
Points
73
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
