Liquid Focus V2

Hello PH community, Liquid Focus is back and better than ever! === V1 vs V2 === We launched V1 last year through ProductHunt, and received tons of feedback: www.producthunt.com/posts/liquid.... Biggest feedback was that our original formula was too intense/strong for everyday use, which also impacted the taste negatively (too much herbs). We fixed that. === What is Liquid Focus? === We learned that to counter an unfocused brain, prescription drugs use amphetamines to force the release of neurotransmitters, designed to increase alertness, focus, and cognitive control. We looked for ways to mimic the positive effects without the drawbacks (full ingredient list on our site). The result is a safe alternative, unlike conventional energy drinks out in the market. === Developed by ex-FDA scientist === Liquid Focus was development by Dr. Fu Chen, our head of R&D at More Labs. He was previously a fellow at FDA (Food and Drug Administration), and holds a PhD in pharmaceutical sciences with focus on drug delivery. Ask us any questions you have. Happy Hunting :)
