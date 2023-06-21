Products
This is the latest launch from Linear
See Linear’s 6 previous launches →
Linear Plugin for Figma
Linear Plugin for Figma
Bring the magic of Linear to Figma
Streamline work across design and engineering with the Linear plugin for Figma. Create and link Linear issues to Figma designs and update issues without leaving the canvas.
Launched in
Design Tools
Task Management
Developer Tools
by
Linear
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Linear
Linear lets you manage software development and track bugs
97
reviews
418
followers
Follow for updates
Linear Plugin for Figma by
Linear
was hunted by
Cristina Cordova
in
Design Tools
,
Task Management
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Cristina Cordova
,
Matt Sacks
,
Tom Moor
,
Edgar Ambartsoumian
,
Karri Saarinen
,
Jori Lallo
,
Griveau Adrien
,
Andreas Eldh
,
Julian Lehr
,
Nan Yu
,
Alex Cornell
,
Quinn
,
Erin Frey
,
Raissa Largman
and
Paco
. Featured on June 22nd, 2023.
Linear
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 95 users. It first launched on September 11th, 2019.
Upvotes
39
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#131
