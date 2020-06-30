Discussion
Karri Saarinen
Maker
Hey everyone! Excited to be opening Linear access for all and to share this with the Product Hunt community! We built Linear as we’re frustrated the practices and the available tools when it came to managing software projects. We wanted to re-envision a new standard for creating and maintaining software and share our thinking and tooling with all companies. Our vision is to create a more enjoyable and efficient way to manage software development. The past year, we've been refining the product with hundreds of companies in our private beta. On the product side of things, we streamlined the UI and UX to a level you would expect from a professional tool. We made everything instant–there is no loading or waiting in Linear. Everything is synced to the client, which also means Linear works offline both on the macOS app and on the browser. In addition to the product, we also want to think about practices we have when it comes to building software. The things we do but don't actually help us build. As many of us transition to the remote age, we see new opportunities for ways of doing things and lightweight ways for guidance and forming habits become increasing important. Real change from tools come when it creates new habits and changes our behaviors. We hope you join the Linear community and help us refine how software development is done.
We've been using Linear and loving it for months now. Super solid, thoughtfully designed, high quality. @karrisaarinen congrats to you and the team.
Maker
@tonydevincenzi Thank you Tony! :)
We've been using Linear for a while now and recently committed to a full year :) It's the perfect mix of issue tracking & project management software we need in our small team of three. Congrats on the product team
Sincerey one of the most delightful software products I’ve used in a long time
