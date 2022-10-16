Products
Home
→
Product
→
Lex
Lex
AI-powered word processor, to help you write faster
When I write, I often get stuck. It's a painful experience. With Lex, now I just type "+++" and AI will suggest what might come next. It can also generate headline ideas. The AI quality is mind-blowing.
Launched in
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Lex
About this launch
Lex
AI-powered word processor, to help you write faster
Lex by
Lex
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Nathan Baschez
. Featured on October 17th, 2022.
Lex
is not rated yet. This is Lex's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
