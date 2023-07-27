Get app
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Layoff Score

Layoff Score

Avoid lemons when looking for jobs

Free
🍋 See layoff risk scores for thousands of companies to plan a safer career.
Launched in
Hiring
Productivity
Career
 by
Layoff Score
Raster
Raster
Ad
Next-gen, AI-powered digital asset manager for modern teams

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Anything that would make this tool more useful? I'd love to hear it!"

The makers of Layoff Score
About this launch
Layoff ScoreAvoid the lemons when looking for jobs
0
reviews
Layoff Score by
Layoff Score
was hunted by
Spencer Smith
in Hiring, Productivity, Career. Made by
Spencer Smith
. Featured on July 29th, 2023.
Layoff Score
is not rated yet. This is Layoff Score's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Vote chart
Comments
7
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-