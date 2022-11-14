Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Lanteria Essentials
Ranked #5 for today
Lanteria Essentials
Perfect HRM solution for small and mid-sized businesses
Visit
Upvote 82
15% off the first year
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Lanteria Essentials is the most cost-effective HR platform for growing businesses to manage their daily Human Resources tasks. Easy to navigate and quick to set up! 👌
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Human Resources
by
Lanteria Essentials
Asana
Ad
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
Lanteria Essentials
HR platform for SMBs to manage their day-to-day HR tasks
0
reviews
84
followers
Follow for updates
Lanteria Essentials by
Lanteria Essentials
was hunted by
Alina Maximova
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Alina Maximova
and
Andrew Swiler
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
Lanteria Essentials
is not rated yet. This is Lanteria Essentials's first launch.
Upvotes
82
Comments
13
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#18
Report