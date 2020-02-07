Landing Pages by ConvertKit

Discussion
Nathan Barry
Maker
I'm pretty excited to share this project with you all! For the last couple years I've been frustrated with how hard it is to spin up a simple landing page for a new project. After the free landing page solutions died off and the paid products turned enterprise, I decided it was time to build our own, and make it free! Everyone's always thought of ConvertKit as email marketing for creators, but now with landing page it's the easiest way to launch your next creative project! A few features included at launch: 1. 30+ templates for launching your next event, podcast, book, or anything else 2. Custom domains: use our .ck.page domain or bring your own 3. Thousands of free photos directly from Unsplash 4. Thank you pages for upsells and additional actions 5. Mobile friendly designs 6. Collect additional info about each subscriber with custom fields, tags, and checkboxes Long-term we've got a ton of new improvements planned, such as: 1. A direct integration with Instagram to pull in your photos 2. More templates (we're releasing one per week) 3. A direct integration with YouTube to bring in your videos 4. More options for background patterns and color palettes We've had this free plan launched for free for about 5 weeks, but today we announced a brand new flow where you can build a landing page _before_ you create an account. The landing page builder also got a cool mechanic built in where if you invite a friend then you both unlock email sending for up to 100 subscribers. Invite another friend and you'll get 100 more. Dropbox-style. I'd love to answer any questions!
