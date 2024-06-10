Launches
LalaPass
LalaPass
Share your LinkedIn profile faster than you can Apple Pay
Visit
Upvote 19
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
LalaPass let's you share your LinkedIn® profile faster by placing it in your Apple / Google Wallet. Just double-tap as you would pay and share your LinkedIn Profile QR Code.
Launched in
Sales
LinkedIn
Social Networking
by
LalaPass
About this launch
LalaPass
Share your LinkedIn® Profile faster than you can Apple Pay!
0
reviews
21
followers
Follow for updates
LalaPass by
LalaPass
was hunted by
Andres Urena
in
Sales
,
LinkedIn
,
Social Networking
. Made by
Andres Urena
. Featured on June 11th, 2024.
LalaPass
is not rated yet. This is LalaPass's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
