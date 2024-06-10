Launches
Share your LinkedIn profile faster than you can Apple Pay

LalaPass let's you share your LinkedIn® profile faster by placing it in your Apple / Google Wallet. Just double-tap as you would pay and share your LinkedIn Profile QR Code.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Webflow
Figma
Typeform
About this launch
LalaPass
