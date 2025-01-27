Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Lagrange by OrangeCat
Lagrange by OrangeCat
Democratizing development for everyone
Visit
Upvote 56
Lagrange is an AI-powered coding companion that simplifies your development workflow by turning requirements into production-ready code, automating your development process end-to-end. Feel free to check out our public beta release!
Free Options
Launch tags:
Website Builder
•
Software Engineering
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Lagrange by OrangeCat
Democratizing Development for Everyone
Follow
56
Points
0
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Lagrange by OrangeCat by
Lagrange by OrangeCat
was hunted by
Parth Sharma
in
Website Builder
,
Software Engineering
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Parth Sharma
,
Virag Tiwari
,
Vidhan Tiwari
and
Prithvi Singh Chohan
. Featured on January 28th, 2025.
Lagrange by OrangeCat
is not rated yet. This is Lagrange by OrangeCat's first launch.