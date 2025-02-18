Launches
Kraftful 4.0
Kraftful 4.0
The AI-native way to build products
Learn
what users need from AI analysis of support tickets, calls, reviews & more
💬
Collect
more feedback via AI-powered interviews & surveys
✅
Take action
with AI-written PRDs and user stories that sync to Jira / Linear
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
Kraftful
Copilot for product builders
4.78 out of 5.0
79
Points
5
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Kraftful 4.0 by
Kraftful
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Yana Welinder
Renat Zhilkibaev
Dez Duchicela
Shauna Prussin
. Featured on February 21st, 2025.
Kraftful
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 31 users. It first launched on July 15th, 2019.