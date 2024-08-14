  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from Kraftful
    See Kraftful’s 6 previous launches
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Kraftful 3.0
    Kraftful 3.0

    Kraftful 3.0

    The new way to build products — powered by AI

    Free Options
    💡 Learn what users need from calls, reviews, other feedback
    💬 Collect new feedback with AI interviews & surveys
    👩🏻‍💻 Plan your product with AI sorted projects
    📄 Strategize with AI written PRDs based on user feedback
    Launched in
    User Experience
    Artificial Intelligence
    Data & Analytics
     by
    Kraftful
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Figma
    Linear
    OpenAI API
    About this launch
    Kraftful
    KraftfulCopilot for product builders
    26reviews
    1.8K
    followers
    Kraftful 3.0 by
    Kraftful
    was hunted by
    Michael Seibel
    in User Experience, Artificial Intelligence, Data & Analytics. Made by
    Anna Carmichael
    ,
    Yana Welinder
    ,
    Renat Zhilkibaev
    ,
    Grayson Stiles
    ,
    Dez Duchicela
    ,
    Andrew Klatzke
    ,
    Matt McCarthy
    and
    Shauna Prussin
    . Featured on August 22nd, 2024.
    Kraftful
    is rated 4.7/5 by 25 users. It first launched on July 15th, 2019.
    Upvotes
    57
    Vote chart
    Comments
    35
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -