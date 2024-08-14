Launches
Home
Product
Kraftful 3.0
Kraftful 3.0
The new way to build products — powered by AI
💡 Learn what users need from calls, reviews, other feedback
💬 Collect new feedback with AI interviews & surveys
👩🏻💻 Plan your product with AI sorted projects
📄 Strategize with AI written PRDs based on user feedback
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
Kraftful
About this launch
Kraftful
Copilot for product builders
Kraftful 3.0 by
Kraftful
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Anna Carmichael
,
Yana Welinder
,
Renat Zhilkibaev
,
Grayson Stiles
,
Dez Duchicela
,
Andrew Klatzke
,
Matt McCarthy
and
Shauna Prussin
. Featured on August 22nd, 2024.
Kraftful
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 25 users. It first launched on July 15th, 2019.
