This is the latest launch from Kraftful
See Kraftful’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Kraftful
Ranked #12 for today
Kraftful
ChatGPT for product research
Visit
Upvote 25
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Kraftful is a ChatGPT-like assistant that helps product teams quickly act on volumes of user feedback from many sources to delight users. Chat with the data to uncover product insights and save hundreds of hours of tedious review.
Launched in
User Experience
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Kraftful
About this launch
Kraftful
ChatGPT but for product research
6
reviews
28
followers
Follow for updates
Kraftful by
Kraftful
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
User Experience
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Yana Welinder
,
Renat Zhilkibaev
and
Jacob Gable
. Featured on February 22nd, 2023.
Kraftful
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on July 15th, 2019.
Upvotes
25
Comments
9
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#70
