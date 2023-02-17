Products
This is the latest launch from Kraftful
  Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Kraftful
Kraftful
Ranked #12 for today

Kraftful

ChatGPT for product research

Free Options
Kraftful is a ChatGPT-like assistant that helps product teams quickly act on volumes of user feedback from many sources to delight users. Chat with the data to uncover product insights and save hundreds of hours of tedious review.
Launched in User Experience, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence by
Kraftful
About this launch
Kraftful
KraftfulChatGPT but for product research
6reviews
28
followers
Kraftful by
Kraftful
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in User Experience, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Yana Welinder
,
Renat Zhilkibaev
and
Jacob Gable
. Featured on February 22nd, 2023.
Kraftful
is rated 5/5 by 5 users. It first launched on July 15th, 2019.
Upvotes
25
Vote chart
Comments
9
Vote chart
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#70