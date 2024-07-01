Launches
AI powered CRM, from hello to renewal

Say goodbye to your old sales stack. Let Klipy enrich, log and organize all your deal flow data automatically from your emails, calls and more - so that you can focus on what really matters! The only all-in-one AI CRM for scaling businesses.
Sales
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Klipy
Figma
Loops
Convex
